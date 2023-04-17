Catherine Joan Dickinson

Catherine “Cathy” Joan Dickinson passed away on April 12, 2023, at her home in Fountain Hills, Ariz., after a long battle with brain cancer.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio, to Janet and Phillip Thomas. Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Nathaniel Dickinson; their children, Joseph, Maura (Tony), and Brennan (Madison); her mother, Janet; her brother, Mark; her sisters, Carolyn, Phyllis and Rita; and her grandchildren, Kellan and Cody. Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Phillip; and her sister, Janice.
Cathy spent her career dedicated to helping new mothers and babies as a registered nurse/lactation consultant in Cleveland and Arizona.
Services will be private. We would invite you to make a donation in Cathy’s name to Barrow Neurological Foundation (supportbarrow.rallybound.org/tributes/cathydickinson) or Arizona Care Hospice (arizonacarehospice.com/give) in lieu of flowers.