Catherine Josephine Kearns (Rene), 82, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Kearns. Devoted mother of Linda Fairbanks, Patricia Lynch, Ronald Lynch, James Kearns and the late Richard Lynch. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Winslow, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and countless friends.
Catherine was born in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 28, 1938, daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor Winslow. She raised her family in Revere, Mass., later relocating to Scottsdale, Ariz., in the early ‘80s, where she loved the desert and climate. She was an avid sports fan and loved to be around family and friends for all occasions.
A service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ at 2 p.m. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.