Catherine Goldner/Heath

Catherine “Katee” Goldner/Heath, age 90, passed away peacefully March 26, 2023. Katee was born March 8, 1933, in Poseyville, Mich., to parents Stewart and Catherine (Callahan) English. She attended Poseyville School, Midland High SchooI (class of 1952), and Central Michigan University.
She married Ed Goldner in 1954. He predeceased her in 1998. They raised four children together. She retired from McLaren Hospital in Flint, Mich., in 1995. She married Andy Heath in 2001. He predeceased her in 2010.
Since her retirement, until her health failed in the last few years, her summers were spent at her residence in Pentwater, Mich., and she wintered in Fountain Hills and Clearwater, Fla.
She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater. Her activities included the Pentwater Garden Club, the United Methodist Women. She served on the board of Pentwater Seniors Inc. In Fountain Hills, she enjoyed the Herb and Garden Society, Presbyterian Women, Woman's Connection, Friends of the Hills, and The Red Hat Society. Katee also belonged to the national organization The Golden Glow of Christmas Past. She was particularly interested in Christmas traditions and had a large collection of antique Santas and Christmas ornaments.
One of her favorite pastimes was working in her yard and garden in Pentwater. She also collected aprons from various time periods and gave presentations to various groups talking about the significance of aprons through the years as a fundraiser for the Toni and Trish House, established in memory of her sister, Patricia McKelvey. Since 2014, she has resided at Charter Senior living in Davison, Mich.
She is survived by her children, Lee (Linda) Goldner of South Haven, Mich., Cathy (Tim) Zeeman of Lapeer, Mich., Larry Goldner of Montague, Mich., and Nancy (Rich) Arnold of Grand Blanc, Mich.; her sister, Margo English of Clearwater, Fla.; eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her aforementioned parents and husbands, as well as her brother, Larry English, and sister, Patricia (Trish) McKelvey.
Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Lapeer, Mich. A memorial service will be held during the summer in Pentwater, Mich.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Toni and Trish Hospice House, PO Box 125, Auburn, MI 48611.