A life well lived. Catherine “Cathie” (Patterson) Culley filled her 103 years of life with adventures as she explored hobbies and interests that created memories she shared into her elder years. She was born in West Roxbury, Mass. the daughter of Philip and Helen (Daggett) Patterson and sister to Jeanne. Cathie’s maternal grandfather Army Brigadier General Aaron S. Daggett, the last surviving general of the Civil War frequently visited for Sunday dinners and shared stories of his military journey.
Cathie Patterson grew up in Massachusetts and belonged to the Appalachian Mountain Club, enjoyed downhill skiing, ice skating, and spent summers swimming in the cool coastal waters at her aunt’s cottage in West Harpswell, Maine. Cathie attended House in the Pines Preparatory School, Norton Mass. where she preferred equestrian sports to physical education class. She eventually enrolled in Pierce Secretarial school. At 19 years old, she traveled by steamship to France where she immersed herself in the French language and culture. A fondness for travel was born.
In 1939, Cathie married Tom Redfern Culley. Over the years, Cathie and Tom moved from Massachusetts to Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh. As world-wide travelers, she and Tom shared the adventuresome spirit she had established as a young child. In addition, she was an avid flower gardener and stayed physically active.
In their retirement years she and Tom spent winter months in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Tom passed away in 1986. Shortly after Cathie relocated full time to Fountain Hills and in 1995 moved to Westminster Village, Scottsdale. While in Arizona she undertook a new hobby—quilting and needlework where she was formally recognized with grand prize ribbons. Cathie enjoyed a great card game of bridge and loved reading. Over the years Cathie appreciated the kind assistance from the staff at Westminster Village. All of these experiences, mastery of game, love of craft, time with family and friends epitomizes a life well lived.
Cathie will be interred at the Walnut Hills Cemetery in Brookline, Mass. Graveside service to be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Cards may be sent to Dan Kuchan, CPA at 16921 E. Palisades Blvd, Suite 103, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Cathie and Tom Culley’s memory continues with philanthropic gifts supporting education, elder care, and Arizona-based cancer research. The Tom and Catherine Culley Circles of Holistic Care with Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) at the University of Arizona Cancer Center has recently been established.