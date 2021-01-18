With broken hearts and widest void in our hearts, we share the peaceful passing of Casey John Rogalski.
He battled courageously and with utmost strength against colon cancer. God healed him by taking him home to be with his Savior in heaven.
Casey grew up in Titusville, Pa., the son of Charmaine and Eric Rogalski. Western Pennsylvania gifted Casey with a passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his father. From age three he could be found sorting car parts and wrenching on old cars. He graduated from University of Northwestern-Ohio (UNOH) earning a degree in automotive engineering with a specialty in Alternate Fuels and Racing in 2007.
Casey met the love of his life, Megan, while also studying at Western Michigan University (WMU). Both were involved with Solid Grounds Student Ministries at the Kalamazoo campus. In 2007, the newly married couple began their life together in Arizona after Casey accepted a job with Arrowlane Vintage Racing. Quickly, the vintage racing community nationwide learned of his passion for racing, vast knowledge, honorable character and loyal customer service. They became his second family.
Casey passed his love and knowledge for cars on to his son, Henry, spending time at the shop with Dad every day after school, teaching him by age 10 to pull an engine and prep his go kart for race day. Casey enjoyed watching his daughter, Amelia, play soccer and teaching her his favorite dance moves. A devoted father to both, you would have found her snoozing on his chest most nights her first year of life, and Henry next to him at their favorite lake discussing the fishing conditions.
Casey is survived by his wife, Megan Rogalski (Vinopal); children Henry and Amelia; grandmother, Patricia Wiatrowski, Mother, Charmaine Rogalski (Wiatrowski); father, Eric Rogalski; sister, Molly Gaydos (Rogalski); brother-in-law, John Gaydos and nephew, Thomas; mother-in-law, Deborah Vinopal (Marcum); father-in-law, Tom Vinopal; brother-in-law, Christopher Vinopal; sisters-in-law, Amanda Vinopal (Scholl) and Katherine Vinopal as well as, many aunts, uncles and cousins by the dozens.
Private memorials are still being finalized at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Casey are greatly appreciated to the following organizations: Phoenix Cancer Support Network (text LOVECASEY to 44321 or secure.fivelively.org/donate/phoenix-cancer-support-network/honoring-casey-rogalski, Cancer Support Community of Arizona (cscaz.org/hope), Solid Grounds Memorial (Solid Grounds Student Ministries, 1720 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49006).
Private memorials are still being finalized at this time.