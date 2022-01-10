It is with deep sorrow and much love that we share the passing of Cary Heizenrader.
Cary was born in California in 1957 to Gary and Lorranie Heizenrader. Growing up in South Lake Tahoe, Cary thrived in the outdoors. Cary and his wife, Monica, had two amazing daughters, Holly Heizenrader and Heidi Reed. Cary is also survived by his two adorable grandsons, Jason and Henry. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family including Anya Krupski.
Cary moved to Fountain Hills in 1992 and became a fixture at Basha’s where he worked for over 20 years. Cary was an amazing cook who was instrumental in saving MacAlpine’s Soda Fountain in downtown Phoenix. After an injury to his hand, Cary left Basha’s. He moved up to northern Arizona, where he realized his dream of having a small ranch with lots of animals. There he continued making his culinary masterpieces. Cary’s kindness to others will always be remembered.
Cary passed away from Valley Fever and COVID-19. A memorial service will be held in the future. If you would like more details, please contact us at hraz2301@gmail.com. The family will convey more details once it has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations made to a gofund me at gofundme.com/f/o0000 for Cary’s bills and burial expenses will be greatly appreciated.