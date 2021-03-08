Carolyn White-Krueger, age 65, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on March 2, 2021 after being hospitalized with COVID.
Carolyn was born on Aug. 30, 1955 in Clinton, Mass. She attended Pittsfield High School and continued her education, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts in 1977 and an MBA from Bentley College in 1992. Carolyn worked as a human resource manager, then started her own technical recruiting business after relocating to Arizona in 1996.
In 2002 Carolyn pursued her true passion, becoming a Certified Personal Trainer. She was always active in the community over the years, serving as president of the Arizona Technical Recruiters Association, chapter advisor to Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Arizona State, leader of the local Interstitial Cystitis support group and volunteering at the Mayo Clinic.
Carolyn battled chronic pain for many years but courageously pursued her interests. She was an avid oil painting artist, maintained her personal trainer certification and loved to visit Sedona, Ariz. Most of all, Carolyn cherished her many friendships and was always reaching out to stay in touch.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Bill Krueger; her father, John White of Auburn, Mass. and her three sisters, Beverly Boisselier of Winamac, Ind., Elizabeth White of Pittsfield Mass. and Madeline Johnson also from Pittsfield. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie White of Pittsfield, Mass.
The family will hold a private ceremony at Paradise Memorial Cemetery in Scottsdale, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Interstitial Cystitis Association, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102.