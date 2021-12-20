Caroline L. Hansen passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Caroline was born on March 23, 1936, in Greenville, Pa.
Caroline is survived by her husband, Darvel; sons, Lynn Riches, Mike Riches; daughter, Cindy Riches Maytum; and Don and Mel Hansen, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Caroline had a very infectious smile that lit up the room. Her passion for cards and reading filled her days. Caroline loved to travel. Caroline will be missed by all.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date for friends and family.