Loving wife, mother and nana, Carole Abrams Giuliano, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was born and raised in Paterson, N.J. Carole and her husband, Tom, spent over 25 years in Fair Lawn, N.J., raising their sons, Randy and Corey.
In 2000, Carole and Tom relocated to Fountain Hills.
Early in their marriage, Carole and Tom worked side-by-side and owned T.C.’s Luncheonette in Hawthorne, N.J. Prior to this, she worked in the medical field for over 20 years.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Tom Giuliano; her sons, Corey Giuliano (Fountain Hills) and Randy Giuliano, her daughter-in-law, Nicole and cherished granddaughter, Carly, all residing in Branchburg, N.J.
Carole was predeceased by her parents, Max and Dorothy Abrams, and her sister, Marcia Zager.
In addition to her enduring love for Tom, her children and granddaughter, Carole was a passionate cook and cherished preparing meals and entertaining her family and friends. Carole also derived enormous pleasure from domestic and international travel.
Carole’s celebration of life memorial service will be held in New Jersey, with the date later to be published. Please send all donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Carole Giuliano at alz.org.