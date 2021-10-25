Carol Louise (Dorn) LaRue died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz., surrounded by loving family and sure in her faith in God that she was finally going home. She cherished her family, friends and church, had a quick wit, a ready laugh, a love of adventure, and a heart for service.
Carol was born July 1, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., to Ruth Marie (Fackler) Dorn and Ernest William Dorn. In her childhood, she enjoyed many glorious summers with cousins in Arcadia along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, playing cards and swimming. She graduated from Valparaiso University in 1956 with a degree in geography and soon after moved to Washington, D.C., to join her sister, Margaret, as an analyst at the CIA. She would enjoy a long career with the federal government, transition to a full-time homemaker, then return to the workforce and retire from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Carol had many adventures, including sailing on the Queen Mary with friends to Europe in 1958 to explore all the sites they had read about and dreamed of seeing in person. While living in Washington, D.C., she met James LaRue on a blind date and married him on Nov. 14, 1959. She continued her passion for travel over the years, taking trips with James to Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia, Tanzania, Norway, Sweden, Greece, Turkey, Russia, China, Thailand and Cambodia, along with many U.S. destinations. When traveling, she cherished time with local families, learning about their customs and culture and diving into local cooking styles.
Carol and James settled in Saginaw, Mich., in 1971, where they raised three daughters, welcomed sons-in-law, and then four grandchildren into the family with open arms. Her most cherished “job” of her life was the title of grandma. Swimming, baking cookies, sewing elaborate Halloween costumes, and passing along family traditions like the annual Christmas gingerbread house are all happy memories. Carol loved her many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and always remembered birthdays and special details about each one. She wrote letters and made calls, valuing each relationship.
Carol also cared deeply about her personal friendships. She loved her time with the Crazy Ladies bridge group in Saginaw, where bridge was an excuse to laugh, tell stories, have dessert and plan trips together. In Fountain Hills, she loved her Grouping Sisters at Shepherd of the Hills and looked forward to the weekly sharing, love and support of these women.
Carol always made room at the holiday table to welcome anyone who was alone, new in town, or just wanted to have a midwestern family experience. She opened her home to everyone from exchange students to marriage encounter, out of town visitors to international refugees. She believed in putting her faith into action and volunteered throughout her life in countless ways. Though too numerous to list, some of her favorites included MOST eyeglass missions to Panama and Puerto Rico, sewing quilts with LWML and serving meals at Paz De Cristo.
Carol also participated in performing arts throughout her life. She had a blast in productions of “The Music Man” and “A Christmas Carol” at Pit and Balcony in Michigan, acting, singing, sewing costumes and going to cast parties. She was a choir and handbell choir member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Saginaw, Mich., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, and the Fountain Hills Community Choir. She also brought laughter and the message of the Gospel to her community through Clowns for Christ at Shepherd of the Hills as “Daisy.”
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James LaRue; her daughters, Jeannine Tebeau of Howard City, Mich., Laura (Mike) Gertz of Washington, D.C., and Katherine (Matthew) Eppley of Fountain Hills; her grandchildren, Rachel (Eric) Roberts, Brenna Eppley, Reed Eppley, and Noelle Gertz; her brother John (Natalie) Dorn; and her brother-in-law, Leo (Nancy Plencher) Damkroger; as well as many cherished cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Dorn; her brother and sister-in-law; David and Ada Dorn; her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Thomas Drescher; her son-in-law, David Tebeau; her mother-in-law and father-in law, Estella and Clarence LaRue; and her sister-in-law, Lois (LaRue) Damkroger.
Her family would like to thank The Auberge at Scottsdale for their compassionate care over the past 18 months, Hospice of the Valley, and all those in the community who loved and cared for Carol.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. (2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ, which will also be live-streamed.
The family respectfully requests that all individuals attending the in-person service wear face masks. Carol loved a lively celebration, and guests are encouraged to wear their “Easter best” and favorite brightly colored clothing. A catered, socially distanced luncheon will be provided by the family to follow the service, as Carol never found a gathering to be complete without laughter, tears, and food.
Donations may be made in memory of Carol to: Paz De Cristo, Extended Hands Food Bank, or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.