Carol Goode was born June 28, 1932, in Chicago to Florine B. and William G. Wood. She died Aug. 7, 2021, in Fountain Hills.
Carol graduated from Springfield High School and continued her education at University of Illinois-Springfield. Carol taught school in Virden, Ill., where she met her husband, Roy Goode, who preceded her in death in 2019.
She was active in the Virden United Methodist Church and later at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church in Fountain Hills, where she used her musical talents. She pursued her interests through teaching piano lessons, directing music, working in higher education, playing cards, traveling and being generally feisty. Carol was a fixture in too many community and civic groups to even begin to list. Her wit and quirkiness will be missed by her children; Susan Goode (Terre Haute, Ind.), Chuck and Lori Goode (Columbus, Ind.), Bob Goode (New York, N.Y.), and Janet Jerome (Port St. Lucie, Fla.); as well as eight granddaughters and three great-granddaughters.
Memorial donations may be made to support activities Carol participated in: “The Fountains” a United Methodist Church Memorial Garden in Fountain Hills, Az., and Women at the Well, a fellowship and service group at that church.