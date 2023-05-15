Carol Ann Cleveland Hencz, 86, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully May 12, 2023, with her son and grandson at her side.
Carol was born on Aug. 3, 1936, to Glen and Esther Cleveland, in Wilton, N.D., a rural farming community. Carol experienced the Great Depression by accompanying her parents to California as a small child. They returned to homestead and farm in North Dakota.
Carol was raised and educated in Wilton, N.D. She married Ed Hencz, and together they raised two sons, Jeff, and Tom, in Fargo, N.D. Carol owned and operated the Fargo Fabric Remnant Store for many years; she was a fabulous seamstress. Carol later moved into a career at American Crystal Sugar as insurance supervisor, retiring in 2001.
She moved to Fountain Hills to enjoy her retirement in the sunshine and managed to do some world traveling as well. While in Arizona, Carol worked part-time at Pier One, was deacon at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, volunteered for the Democratic National Party, and made many, wonderful friends.
Carol is survived by her son Jeff; her grandsons, Justin and Casey; her furry son, Bandit; her sister-in-law, Jackie; many nieces and nephews; and her extended Fargo family, Sandy Hannestad, Heather McKenzie, Carisa and Roger Nichols, Preston, Callie, and Lola Nichols, and Alyssa and Brittany Nichols.
She is preceded in death by her infant son, Ed; her son, Tom; her father, and mother (Glen and Esther Cleveland); her brother, Gary and his wife, Margie; her brother, Greg; and special friends, Sherman Hannestad and Dewey Wichman.
Carol was blessed with many friends. Special mention are her friends, “The Golden Girls” (too many to mention), and the Thunder Ridge Community.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.