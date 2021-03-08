Carol Ann Ayres, 80, of Fountain Hills passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. Carol was born in St. Louis on April 28, 1940. Carol married her husband on June 25, 1965 in a blizzard at Yellowstone National Park, where they had met six years earlier.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Ayres; daughter, Sally Ayres; son and daughter in-law, Bart and Nicole Ayres; and her two grandchildren, Joshua and Lauren. And her grand pets, Jackson, Ginger and Autumn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She fought a hard fight with cancer. She was brave and beautiful. She loved hiking and the great outdoors. Carol loved being involved in her community and constantly volunteered to make Fountain Hills even better than it already is. She loved her coffee crew, Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills, Women’s Club and Botanical Garden Society.
In an email statement to members of the Sonoran Conservancy, Board Co-Chair Pam Cissik stated, “Carol was a long-standing member of the Conservancy Board. She was our Hike Master for many years planning and organizing our hikes, stewards and cheerfully greeting and signing-in hikers. She also was active as a trailhead host and member of the Botanical Garden. We shall miss her humor and her insight greatly.”
She was so proud when she was named 2017 town of Fountain Hills Volunteer of the year.
A celebration of her life will be held in June 2021 at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary. The family asks that donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” - Dr. Seuss