Carmen L. Martinez passed away on May 24, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. She was raised in Arlington, and Buckeye, Arizona area, and moved to Phoenix after graduating from Buckeye Union High School.
She worked for Motorola for many years and is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorateo and Victoria Figuero; Frank Martinez and Ameila Gazzam; her parents, Nipe and Maria Martinez; two brothers, Frank and Ronald Martinez.
Carmen is survived by three sisters, Brenda Butcher of Gilbert, Ariz., Flora Martinez and Martha Castellanos; and three brothers, Raymond, Richard, and Jay Martinez all of Fort McDowell, Ariz. She has several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Fort McDowell Recreation Center on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Paradise Memorial Gardens, located at 9300 E. Shea Scottdale, Ariz.