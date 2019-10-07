On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Carmella Rose Bolstad, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 88.
Carmella was born April 17, 1931 in Hawthorne, Calif. to parents Louis and Anna Bahner. Carmella graduated from Mount St. Mary’s high school in 1948 and went to work as an operator at General Telephone. After a short time she took an accounting position with Garrett Mfg.
In 1952 she met Robert L. Bolstad in Hawthorne. Carmella and Robert (Bob) wed on May 9, 1954 and settled in Hawthorne. In May 1956 they were blessed with a daughter, Pamela Ann. In May 1959 came a son, Jeffry Lynn. Carmella and Bob soon relocated to Torrance, Calif. In July 1965, a second son, Eric Joseph, was welcomed to complete the Bolstad family.
A few years later, Carmella went to work in accounting with the City of Torrance, Calif., where she worked until her retirement in 1984. In 1988, Carmella and Bob sold their home and embarked on a two year RV tour of North America. Upon return from their adventure they built a new home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Finally, in May 1998, Carmella and Bob relocated to Sun City, Ariz.
To know Carmella was a life blessing. A woman of indelible faith, strength and conviction, Carmella was a friend to all and a mentor to many. She was gifted with the ability to listen to any person’s troubles, empathize, offer suggestions if asked to and never judge. Carmella accepted all people and treated all with dignity and respect. A tireless volunteer even into her later years, she touched more lives than could ever be measured.
Carmella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, and seven siblings. She is survived by one sibling, Mary Poncy; and three children with spouses, Pamela Gauthier and husband, Gerry of Sun City West; Jeffry Bolstad and wife, Tamara of Fountain Hills, and Eric Bolstad and wife Renee of Santa Ana, Calif. Additionally, Carmella is survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 19002 N. 128th Ave., Sun City West, AZ, 85375. A rosary service was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A funeral mass followed. Burial services were private.