Carl E. Dangremond Jr.

Carleton E. Dangremond Jr. passed from this earth in the presence of his sons Donald and Douglas on Nov. 4, 2022.
Carl, the son of Carleton and Angeline Dangremond, was born in Chicago, Ill. on April 21, 1930. He attended Clissold elementary school in the Morgan Park area of Chicago, and continued on to Morgan Park High School, graduating in January 1948, valedictorian of his class.
From 1948 to 1952 he studied at DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind. While there he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and was president of the chapter his senior year. Graduating in June of 1952, he received a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Medical Science and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.
He spent the following four years at Northwestern University Medical School and graduated in June 1956 with a degree of Doctor of Medicine, he then interned at St. Luke’s Hospital, Chicago, Ill., and continued as a resident in Anesthesiology completing that training in June of 1959.
In 1959 he married the love of his life Roberta (Bobbie) Schulthies on June 28, 1959. Carl with his wife, Bobbie and son, Donald moved to Camp Pendleton, Calif. where Carl served as a lieutenant and medical doctor in the Navy Medical Corps. In 1960 Carl and Bobbie had a second child, daughter, Cynthia Lee Dangremond and in 1961, after serving with honor for two years in the Navy Carl returned with his family to Elmhurst, Ill. and took on the role of anesthesiologist at Presbyterian-St Luke’s Hospital.
While living in Illinois Carl and Bobbie had one more child, son Douglas Dangremond. In 1967 Carl accepted a position at Highland Park Hospital as anesthesiologist in practice and in 1978 became the Head of Anesthesiology titled Director of Anesthesiology Services. He was active in many associations during his career and was a member of the International Anesthesia Research Society, additionally he was a Fellow of the American College of Anesthesiologists and in 1962 he was awarded a certificate as a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiologists.
Carl with his wife Bobbie loved to travel visiting all 50 states and 30 countries. He was also an avid reader with interests in astronomy, photography and geology.
In 1995 Carl with his wife Bobbie moved to Arizona. They resided in Fountain Hills for 25 years.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie; his parents; sister, Joyce and daughter, Cynthia. He leaves behind his sons, Don and his love, Donna; Doug and his wife, Christianne; granddaughters, Taryn and Danielle, grandson, Chance and two great grandchildren.
The services will be private.