Carl A. Grifo

Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.