Carl A. Grifo passed away on Sept. 26, 2021. after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.
Carl lived in Arizona for the majority of his life and was very well known in the community for his involvement in the Fountain Hills soccer scene. Soccer was by far one of Carl's greatest passions, which was exemplified by his willingness to mentor, coach and referee for more than a decade.
He is survived by his two sons, Jason and Jamie; his wife, Paula and brother, Tom Grifo.
He will be remembered for his ability to impact the lives of others as a father, husband, brother, coach and friend to many.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at 6 to 9 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd.,
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Community, 10815 N. 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ.