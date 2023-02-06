Bruno Hahl, 92, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023.
Bruno was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Kassel, Germany. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Barbara; daughter, Brigitte (Richard); son, Michael (Sibylle); stepchildren, Désirée (Jim) and Roméo; three grand-children, Dominik, Caroline, and Julie.
As an insurance director, Bruno has travelled the world and after early retirement he moved to his beloved Fountain Hills in 1995.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m.