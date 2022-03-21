Bruce Arden Smith, 68, of Tacoma, Wash., passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Born on March 19, 1953, in Miami, Fla., Bruce was the son of Robert Ovide Smith and Roma Jean (Waddell) Brenner. At a young age, Bruce and his family moved to California where he received life-saving heart surgery. He graduated from Del Oro High School in Loomis, Calif., with the class of 1970.
Bruce was a man of unquestionable integrity. He had a great sense of humor and could brighten any room with his jokes and quick wit, whether it be with loved ones or strangers. On June 11, 1988, Bruce married the love of his life, Brenda Lois Fredrick. Bruce owned his own auto business for decades. Bruce had a great appreciation for cars, especially the classic and the rare, a deep love of baseball and an affinity for movies, both new and old.
But the true testament to Bruce’s life is his family. He supported his children and grandchildren in every endeavor with great devotion. He truly loved and valued the time he spent with his family as well as his many friends. To know him was to be motivated by him and he will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Brenda Smith; his daughters, Kim Messersmith and her husband, Andy, and Kelly Vo and her husband, Danny; grandchildren Jadyn Kallenberger, Presley Messersmith, Parker Messersmith and Kolby Messersmith; mother, Roma Jean Brenner; stepmother, Donna Beach; brothers, Terry Smith, Charles Smith, Mike Smith and Jon Smith; and sister, Cindy Smith.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Robert Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Bruce by making a memorial contribution to the Heart Center at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital. Donation checks may be made payable to Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital with a memo note of “In memory of Bruce Smith for Heart Center” and mailed to Lucille Packard Foundation for Children’s Health, Attn: Gifts Processing, 400 Hamilton Ave., Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301. Gifts can also be made online at supportlpch.org. In the gift specifications section mark the gift as “In memory of Bruce Smith for the Heart Center.”