Brigadier General Anthony “Bud” John Farrington, Jr., (retired), 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Inspira Arrowhead Memory Care after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Nov. 3, 2021.
Funeral with military honors will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery (23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024).
Brig. General (ret) Anthony J. Farrington, Jr., also known as “Bud,” was preceded in death by his father, Anthony “Tony” John Farrington, Sr., and his mother, Margaret Farrington (Herrington). Mr. Farrington is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Ann Farrington (Dean); two sons, Anthony John (Heather) Farrington III of Peoria, Ariz., and James (Candiss) Farrington of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Ret. Major General John Robert “Jack” Farrington of San Antonio, Texas, Albert Farrington of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.; five grandchildren, Priscilla (Adam) Clump of Jerome, Ariz., Brooke (Robby) Coulson of San Diego, Calif., Logan Farrington of Peoria, Ariz., Megan (Michael) Vricella of Austin, Texas, Tessa (Sean) Carroll of Austin, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Whitton and Piper Vricella of Austin, Texas.
Bud was born in 1938 in Boston and graduated from Newton High School in 1956. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Boston University in 1960. Early in life he took up drums and played them to make money to go to college. His talent took him to Paris for the World’s Fair to play in the jazz festival and touring Europe with his band, “Kingsmen.”
He came home to join the Air Force and began his 30-plus-year career starting with flying the F105 in Vietnam then continued to strive in the Air Force until reaching the rank of Brigadier General. He received his military decorations and awards which include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Medal with 11 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, and numerous service and campaign medals.
After retiring from the USAF in 1987, Bud and Judy chose Fountain Hills to live out their golden years. At that point he began the third phase of his life with Allied Signal as a logistician to privatize the entire Air Force supply chain and became vice president in that company, retiring in 2003. He continued playing drums in his retirement years in the jazz band “The Sunsations” in Fountain Hills. He was an avid golfer, loved skiing and enjoyed flying his general aviation Beechcraft Bonanza “Jinx for Judy” out of Falcon Field in Mesa, Ariz. His life travels took him and his family all over the world, but Arizona was his “spot” that he always returned to. His biggest passion was sharing his worldly stories and lifting people up. He truly has friends all over the world and has changed so many peoples’ lives.
You will be eternally loved and missed by many.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Alzheimer’s Association and/or Wounded Warrior Project in honor of General Farrington.