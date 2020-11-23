Bradford “Brad” Donald Martin, 78, of Fountain Hills passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born March 25, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was the son of the late Donald John and Louise Mae (Scheuering) Martin.
Brad joined the Navy after attending Half Hollow High School on Long Island. He married the love of his life, Diane Hurbert, on Jan. 11, 1964. He then joined the New York City Police Department, from which he retired before moving to Fountain Hills.
He and Diane owned and operated Links Lock & Key for 18 years before retiring again to fully enjoy his family and pursue his hobbies of hunting, fishing, model train collecting and cooking.
Brad is survived by his wife; their three daughters, Dina, Stacey, and Merri; and five grandsons, Thomas, Michael, Joseph, Andrew, and Alex. He is also survived by his sisters, Leigh (Gary) and Valarie, and brothers Jerry Sheridan and Charlie and Joey Hudson as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Donald (1945) and Gil Lustering (2007) and sister, Bettyann (Martin) Sheridan (2017). A service was held at Messengers’ Mortuary, followed by a service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 18.