Boni Gail Schoenbacher, 81, of Waverly, Ill. and Rio Verde passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning on Sept. 17, 2022.
Boni was born April 19, 1941, in Waverly, Ill. the daughter of Ralph Bivin and Berneita (Workman) Bivin, and beloved sister to Colleen Carney Harms Martin (Warren), and the late Connie Lou Bivin. Boni is survived by two children, Rae Anne Schoenbacher of Morrisonville, Ill. and Jeffery Todd Schoenbacher of Taos, N.M., and an adored granddaughter, Patrisha Schoenbacher. She is also survived by a niece, Taren Carney Stob (John) and nephew Wesley Gail Carney (Cathy) and their families.
Boni Gail graduated from Waverly High School in 1959 where she was active in 4-H as well as other social clubs, such as the Shorthorn Cattle Association Lassies and garnered such prestigious titles as “Waverly High School Homecoming Queen” and “FFA Sweetheart.” Having a well-known reputation in the beef cattle show circuit, Boni Gail enjoyed showing the Connieland Farm prize Shorthorn cattle. A highlight of that life experience can be found in the Illinois State Fair Museum archives, where she and her white, 4-H Junior Grand Championship Steer named “Brucey Boy” are pictured with President Dwight D. Eisenhower at the 1954 Illinois State Fair. Her recollection of that day was, “What an honor for a 13-year-old girl to meet and have a photo taken with the President of the United States.” That same photo also made the pages of the Chicago Tribune and is part of the 1955-56 Illinois Blue Book. During her cattle showing era, Boni earned coveted “Showmanship” titles that reflected her competitive nature in showing Shorthorn cattle.
Boni later attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill., and it was there she met the love of her life, David Roy Schoenbacher. They were married on Sept. 24, 1960, in Waverly, Ill., and afterwards enjoyed the adventures of traveling and meeting many new friends across the country while Dave worked for Mobil Oil Corporation. That part of her life translated into exploring the Rocky Mountains, skiing, snowmobiling, cooking clubs, camping, hunting, fishing, road trips, as well as being active in the Lutheran Church.
After 10 years in the corporate arena, the family moved to Modesto, Ill., to farm, where Boni embraced the challenges of agriculture life and was an active partner in the formation of Apple Creek Farms, Inc. During this time, Boni Gail’s agriculture background was reinvigorated. She was David’s cornerstone in life, never wavering from her commitment as a loving mother and wife, as well as active partner in the agriculture corporation. She was always flush with positive optimism, ideas, and enthusiasm.
During 58 years of marriage, Boni and Dave complemented each other with their own unique creative nature, forming a wonderful team. Together they garnered many accomplishments in the agriculture sector, including the introduction of Limousine cattle and Arabian horses, as well as real estate and the insurance enrollment industry. Boni and Dave were also co-founders of Apple Creek Water Co-op. Along with her daughter, Rae Anne, Boni also co-founded Apffel Bach Giant Schnauzers. She adored the many canines that she had raised during her lifetime, none more so than her loyal Giant Schnauzer, Cash, who was by her side when she passed away. She was tenacious in caring for her pets, livestock, and the challenging work that comes with the nature of farming. She never wavered from her commitment and always demonstrated versatility and a “can do” attitude, regardless of the circumstances and hardships.
Boni particularly loved her home in Arizona. It was their getaway for the winter months. Boni and Dave remodeled the home to fit their style and personality. She loved to take her dog, Cash, in the golf cart, wearing her big floppy hat and waving big at everyone she passed. Driving into Rio Verde, there is this particular scenic stretch that had the most beautiful view. Every time she passed that view, she would say, “Oh that’s so beautiful, it reminds me of Heaven.” During the downturn of the agriculture industry in the ‘70s, Boni went to work for Weber Corporation and attained the title of district manager. During this time, she demonstrated the Weber Grill by providing delicious grilled culinary dishes to countless potential customers, many, who were so impressed, ended up buying the product. Boni loved to cook and explore new recipes, as well as share her cooking talents with others. Those that benefited from this generous trait included her children and granddaughter, field workers during planting and harvest season, hired hands, her son’s collegiate football team - with “game away” cookies, neighbors, family, friends, and those attending holiday festivities. During her life, she compiled a comprehensive recipe book with some of the recipes entering the Fountain Hills Arizona Lutheran Church recipe book.
Boni also loved watching her children’s and granddaughter’s athletic events, and her distinct “woo hoo!” cheer has been heard in numerous high school gymnasiums and football fields, college and pro football stadiums, livestock shows, as well as in her own home, cheering on her Tom Brady regardless of what football team he was playing on.
She loved to travel and her rule, for the zest of life, was always being the first to say “hello” to anyone. As a result, during trips to Europe and throughout the United States, she would always find new friendships, whom she loved and cherished during her life. In the last few days of her life, she wanted to express how sincerely proud she was, of the loving friendships that she had with so many and wanted to express a heartfelt “Thank You” and appreciation to all of you.
Finally, there are certain times in our lives when God blesses us with angels to help us charter unfamiliar territory or challenges in our lives. The Schoenbacher Family wishes to acknowledge two special angels; Mary Baca (New Mexico) and Jeanetta Lapiccola (Illinois), who assisted the family with Boni’s medical challenges, while also fostering a loving friendship with her, during the final chapter of her life.
The family believes that Boni and Dave are back together again, smiling and dancing hand in hand, while at peace in the heavens above.
A private memorial was held on Sept. 26, 2022, with a celebration of life being held later for friends and family.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Fisher House Foundation and Rio Verde Cares, 18934 E. Avenida Del Ray, Suite 106, Rio Verde, AZ 85263.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – New Berlin, 714 Gibson St., New Berlin, IL 62670.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.