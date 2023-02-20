Bobbi Matt, 88, formerly of Franklin Park., Ill., passed away Feb. 16, 2023, at her home in Fountain Hills.
Beloved wife of the late Bill Matt. Loving mother of Dan (Sherry) Glueckert and Mike (Darla) Glueckert. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Glueckert, Joseph Glueckert, the late Michael Glueckert Jr, Shawna (Dominick) Paisano, Sherise Glueckert. Dear great-grandmother of Sienna and Dominick Paisano. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Jean (Pat) O’Malley and nephew, Patrick (Katie) O’Malley and niece, Beth (Paul) Majer and her dear friend and neighbor, Marianne Fenn.
Visitation and prayer service Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Messinger Mortuary Fountain Hills. Visitation and prayer service on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Grove Memorial Chapel on Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village, Ill., from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral and internment on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. to St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, Ill. For information call 847-640-0566.