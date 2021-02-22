Bob Lickman, age 83, passed away on Feb. 16 due to health complications.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; three children, Kevin Lickman, Rhonda, Columbus, Ohio; Stephen Lickman, Betty, Westerville, Ohio and Sandy Johnson, Charley, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and brother, Hank Lickman. Bob had four grandchildren.
Living in Fountain Hills for 20 years, he was very active in community affairs. He helped raise a lot of money for the SunRidge Foundation. He helped Alan Cruikshank with the Hall of Fame and River of Time Museum nominees. He was on the Chamber Board and in charge of the Red Coats. He was an usher at Ascension Church, a member of the American Legion, a member of the Men’s Club and a proud graduate of the University of Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.