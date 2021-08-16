Bob Lee, 79, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at his residence on Aug. 8, 2021. Bob was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Catlettsburg, Ky., to “Babe” and Juanita Lee.
He graduated from Ashland High School in 1960, where he excelled in football. In fact, he was offered a full scholarship to play football at the University of Kentucky. Bob married Karen Heaberlin on Aug. 27, 1965, and they shared 56 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, Robert and Erin. The family lived in Flatwoods, Ky., until they moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., in 1981.
Bob spent most of his career at AK Steel in Ashland, Ky., and Casino Arizona in Scottsdale.
Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Robert (Kendra) of Desert Hills, Ariz.; daughter, Erin (Sean) of Denver, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Gunnar, Dakota, Audrey, Cheyenne, Bobbie, and Cody; plus, two great grandchildren, Kaden and Memphis; as well as his sister, Elwanda and many extended family members.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Bob will be remembered for his love for his family, his sense of humor and storytelling, his big teddy-bear hugs, and his huge passion for the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ basketball.
On what would have been Bob’s 80th birthday (October 21), we are asking his friends and family to wear Kentucky blue in his memory. Services will be private.