Bill Bumbolo, 94, of Fountain Hills and Oceanside, N.Y., passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023. He lived a full life and was very active in his community. He touched many lives.
He was a Korean War Veteran (VFW Post 7507). He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Maria), Lewis (Dawn); and three granddaughters, Olivia, Mia and Talia.
Funeral arrangements will be at Barnes –Sorrentino, 539 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead, NY, 11552 on March 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Church service is at St. Thomas in West Hempstead, NY.