Betty Lou Schultz, 89, passed away peacefully Nov. 26, 2019, eight days after her 70th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband, Dale Schultz. She was born on March 18, 1930 to the late Hobart and Ruth Frye in Lima, Ohio. She also lived in Indiana and Michigan before retiring to Fountain Hills in 1991. Betty and Dale lived many happy years in Arizona until returning to Michigan in 2018 to be with family.
Betty graduated from South High School in Lima, Ohio in 1948 and then attended nursing school in Cincinnati for a year before returning to Lima to marry her high school sweetheart, Dale Schultz, on Nov. 18, 1949. She spent many years raising her family before returning to work in the medical field for about 15 years.
Betty enjoyed square dancing, tennis, national parks, camping and bird watching. After taking an early retirement, Dale and Betty sold their home and spent three years living in their Airstream, traveling across the United States while stopping for extended stays near family and friends. They finally decided to put down roots in Fountain Hills, where they enjoyed their time volunteering in the community and playing tennis with friends.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Schultz; three children, Gary Schultz and his wife, Jeannie, Elaine Chapman, and Amy Blaine and her husband, Steven Blaine. She also has two granddaughters, Sarah (husband Jeremy) Parnell and Jessica Chapman Reeves as well as three great-grandchildren, Faith and Caleb Parnell and Sophia Elizabeth Reeves.
A private memorial service for close family has been held. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.