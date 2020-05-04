Bernice Herrold

Only days after her 92nd birthday and still declaring “I feel fine” - despite recent pneumonia and subsequent worsening of her chronic heart condition - Bernice entered eternal rest in God’s kingdom on April 24, 2020.
Bernice was born April 19, 1928 in Elmhurst, Ill., to Albert and Lydia Zars. In early childhood she suffered eczema and allergic complications to an extent that her parents were told by the pediatrician to not expect her to live into teen years; but the timely discovery of antihistamines was a medical miracle for her.
She was valedictorian of her 8th grade class at Immanuel Lutheran School, then graduated from York High in 1946. She was eager to start work in an office in the Chicago business Loop and, despite her lack of experience, landed a position with the Council on Candy of National Confectioners Association and earned their approval with her quick learning skills.
She loved to dance, and after an initial course stepped up to instructing at Arthur Murray Studio. This is where she met George, a dance student (with her using the name of “Miss Beverly”). Later they found out both their families were moving to California - seems that fate had designed them to be together, and they were married in North Hollywood in 1950.
They started out without much in the way of assets or plans, but rich with the promise of love and high ambitions. Bernice continued her secretarial/office assistance career, in the Los Angeles branch of Pittsburgh Steel Co. where her boss preferred to call her Miss Zars out of habit (even until she was clearly expecting, which created some embarrassing moments).
She helped put George through college, and in 1958, the year he graduated from UCLA College of Engineering, their first daughter, Lori was born - which began the new chapter of Family in their lives. Their second daughter, Tina, followed the next year.
Bernice was a devoted and loving mother, and also continued to support George in his engineering and business ventures: first as he founded Med-Equipment Company, then OreTronics, and finally SciTronics. She acted as secretary, treasurer, vice president, travel agent, and essentially anything else that was needed over the course of 30-some years.
In 1970 they uprooted from Los Angeles to the small but developing community of Auburn in Northern California, which they called home for the next 40 years. As their business prospered, they enjoyed boating as their favorite relaxation. Bernice enjoyed many fun family vacations exploring aquatic destinations such as lakes Powell and Meade, as well as local Northern California lakes and the Sacramento Delta.
She loved gardening and created lovely rock garden landscapes, and the whole family became involved in horses through Lori’s deep equine love. The Lutheran church played a large role throughout her life, and her faith was unwavering. She was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher for many years, and later was active in her women’s Bible Study groups and “Sizzling Seniors.”
They gradually retired and spent more time with granddaughters and catching up on home and yard projects, as well as some travel. They moved to Fountain Hills in 2017 and have resided there since in a retirement village.
Bernice was always known for being thankful for their good health and still being together, “a true blessing.” Bernice was cheerful and loving, with family always her priority. She had a knack for creativity and a special gift of being innately grammatically correct. She was also famous for her lifelong tendency toward tardiness which at least George grew accustomed to, and the rest of us tried to smile understandingly/patiently. She was the peacemaker for the family and always aimed for harmony. We’ll all lovingly remember her bright smile and her enthusiastic story telling.
During a brief hospitalization which included her 92nd birthday, there was one clear question and goal occupying her thoughts - “Where’s George?” and the desire to be home and with him. Indeed, she made it home to spend one last evening shared together, less than two months short of their 70th anniversary. That night she passed peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord.
She is survived by George, 94; as well as sister, Joyce Wolf; daughters, Lori Herrold and Tina Ure; granddaughters, Andrea and Jenna Ure, and nieces, Katherine Wolf and Anne Wolf. She is and will be deeply missed.