On Dec. 20, 2019 Benoit Torrilhon lost his courageous two and a half year battle against cancer. Benoit was born Dec. 28, 1939 in Courrieres, France, grew up in Paris, served in the French Foreign Legion and then moved to St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he met Patty, his future wife, finally settling in Arizona in 1973.
Benoit practiced many professions from mechanic, to carpenter, to land surveyor, to owner of an irrigation company. He lent his carpentry and handy-man skills to Fountain Hills Theater for over 30 years, helping to build sets and props and help with repairs and also serving as FHT’s videographer/archivist. Benoit was always giving of his time, talents and tools.
Benoit had an unrivaled passion for El Caminos, Porsches, photography, all things Apple, music, the arts, the night sky, nature, tinkering, technology and travel. In character, Benoit possessed endless French charm, twinkling blue eyes and a beautiful smile to match. He was a fun-loving, caring, hard-working man and a loving father, grandfather and friend.
Benoit will be deeply missed by his wife of 42 years, Patty; his children, Cedric Torrilhon and Tiana Torrilhon-Wood; grandsons, Jude and Aidan Benoit; by his brother, four sisters and many, many nephews and nieces and extended family in France; by his sister-in-law, Mimi Nevala and nieces, Chelsea, Jessica, Maya and nephew Casey and their children; and finally, by his cohorts–in-crime, Keith Bollman and Chris Zoll. Benoit was a man greatly loved and cherished by those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Fountain Hills Theater’s Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in honor of Benoit by calling the theater or visiting facebook.com/donate/1105526963112577/.