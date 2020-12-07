Barney Giurlanda, 81, of Fountain Hills passed away on Dec. 5, 2020. Born on May 6, 1939. Barney was the second of three boys, Carl and Paul Giurlanda.
Barney served three years in the National Guard and four years in the United States Air Force from 1959 – 1963. He was a crew chief mechanic that worked on primarily on F102A and 106 fighter jets.
After the military he worked as a tool/die maker, engineer for Chrysler and later started his own business of selling automotive machinery.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Judith Nancy Giurlanda; Three children, Karen, Michael, David; and three grandchildren, Christina, Hannah and Hailey.
Barney was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, boating and absolutely loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was a member of HOG, Harley Owners Group of Lapeer, Mich. Barney cherished living on Lake Lapeer, where he raised his three children, instilling in them the foundation of hard work, honesty and loyalty to God, country and family.
Barney and Judy moved to Fountain Hills in 2015 in order to be close to his children Karen and David. Barney was respected and loved by all who had met him.