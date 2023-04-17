Barbara Susan “Susie” Daniels died peacefully at her home in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 23. For two years, she courageously battled esophageal cancer with unbelievable determination and resilience.
Susie was born on Nov. 10, 1941, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Raised in Neenah, Wis., in a large family, she graduated from Neenah High School and then attended the University of Colorado. After raising three sons, she trained as a veterinary technician and worked at Scottsdale Hills Animal Hospital. Later, she worked as a sales associate at Costco in Phoenix for 13 years.
Throughout her life, Susie made friends wherever she lived and worked. Her warmth, sense of humor and outgoing personality drew people to her. Her love of family, and her passion for animals and plants, permeated her life. She always had dogs and cats at her side, and beautiful gardens and plants that flourished under her care.
Susie’s three sons were the true loves of her life. Two of her sons, Eric Kenneth Daniels (1962-2020) and William Harrison “Danny” Daniels (1970-2008) died prematurely. She is survived by her middle son, Sean McGuire Daniels of Winter Park, Colo.; and sisters, Gail Mansur, St. Augustine, Fla., Gretchen Spencer, Alexandria, Va., Kathryn Roeck, Chicago, Ill.; and a brother, Peter Traas III, Milwaukee, Wis.
A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 4102 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, April 23, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at Susie’s home, 1507 W. Menadota Dr., Phoenix, AZ. Those wishing to acknowledge Susie, in lieu of flowers, may make a donation in her name to either the Humane Society of America or Donate Life America.