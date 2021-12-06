Barbara Ann (McMillen) Braden, 89, of Fountain Hills died peacefully on Nov. 21, 2021. Barbara was born in Northfield, Ohio, to Clarissa Shields (Hubbard) and James Robert McMillen III. Barbara is survived by her two children, Scott Braden and Carole Braden, and their families, including her only grandchild, Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald E. Braden.
Barbara liked to share her story of moving to Scottsdale as a teenager, when it was a “one-horse town,” and earning “straight A’s” in school. After another memorable stint in Redwood City, Calif., Barbara’s family returned to the Cleveland area, where she met her life partner, Donald. Married in 1950, when Barbara was just 18, she and Don were a couple for nearly 63 years.
Early in their marriage, while living in Berea, Ohio, Barbara and Don provided care for a parade of foster children. She never forgot those kids and always hoped she’d had a positive impact on their lives. Later, they raised their own children, Scott and Carole, after settling in Bloomfield Township, Mich.
Having attended beauty school, Barbara styled hair for years before moving on to cosmetology. She spent many years of her life teaching makeup and skincare and spreading the gospel of her favorite Viviane Woodard cosmetics.
Barbara and Don volunteered as ushers for the Phoenix Symphony for two decades. She loved to impress folks who complimented her appearance by revealing her true age. She cared for Don until his death in 2012.
Barbara was a talker, a hugger, an accomplished seamstress, a born stylist, a social butterfly and a truly caring human. Through more than a year of COVID-19 isolation, she visited with neighbors and friends as she walked her much-loved Yorkshire Terrier, Archie, around the block each morning and evening.
In more relaxed times, wherever Barbara went, people gravitated to her. She felt the same love and care for her butcher pal at Fry’s, the sample ladies at Costco and her friends at the P.O. as she did for her Bible-study girlfriends, her fellow North Chapel Bible Church parishioners, those in her Fountain Hills circle of 30 years, faraway friends and cherished family. She had time for all and considered everyone she met a keeper.
Barbara was a baker of luscious Key Lime pies, a to-the-nines dresser and a true beauty, inside and out. She lit up every room she entered. Her bright smile is in our memories.
A private memorial service is being planned for February. Friends, please feel free to reach out to Barbara’s daughter, Carole (carolebraden@gmail.com).
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Phoenix Symphony by making a donation in Barbara’s name, (phoenixsymphony.org/your-support/Donate).