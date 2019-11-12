Austin R. Sandrock, M.D. (84) passed peacefully into God’s loving
hands on Nov. 5, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1935 in Fort Madison, Iowa, to John and Ruth (Gibbs) Sandrock.
He served as senior class president and year book editor and was a 1953 graduate of Fort Madison High School. Austin attended the University of Iowa and earned degrees as Bachelor of Science in commerce (1957), doctor of medicine (1961) and Education
Specialist in Higher Education (1975). During his senior year he served
as president of his Sigma Chi fraternity chapter, business manager of the
University’s Hawkeye yearbook while completing the prerequisites for
medical school admission. He was honored to be selected as University
of Iowa Son for 1957 and received the Sigma Chi Balfour award for the
Northeast Conference.
He returned to teach in the Department of
Radiology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine (1968-1975). His credentials and professional organizations were numerous.
During the Viet Nam War Austin served as a major in the U S Army hospital at Fort
Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas where he developed a very deep
respect for the American soldier.
Feb. 8, 1975 he married Carole Wallis and a few months later they
moved to Phoenix where he assumed his duties as chairman of the
Radiology Department of Maricopa County Hospital. They then moved to
Metairie, La. where he assumed similar duties as Chairman of the
Radiology Department of East Jefferson Hospital from 1981 to 1984.
Lured by the climate of Arizona he returned to the private practice of
radiology and fun in the sun especially golf and travel.
He is survived by his wife and life partner, Carole; son, Todd; five grandchildren, Nathan, Jennifer, David, Eric and Jacob; and he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice.
His favorite pastimes were golf and travel. His favorite passions were improving the quality of medicine and teaching. He enjoyed his membership in various medical and social groups and his church. Austin was always happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
He will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison, Iowa. Services will be held at Barr Memorial Chapel in Fort Madison, Iowa.