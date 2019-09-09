August J. Ceschin (Guss) passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the fourth of six children born to August M. and Gemma Ceschin in Republic, Pa. Guss attended schools in Pennsylvania, but ultimately attended Georgetown University in Washington D.C., graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service in 1954. He was immediately drafted into the Army and spent two years in the Counter Intelligence Corp of the US Army.
Upon his discharge, he joined The New York Life Insurance company as an agent in Milwaukee, Wis. and eventually became the company’s general manager in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he retired in 1986.
Guss is survived by his dearly beloved wife of 66 years, Carole; an older brother, Mario in Kenosha, Wis.; and six children, Alan (Betsy), Marian (Dan) Azzaro, Heidi (Gene) Senesac, Daniel (Linda), Timothy (Debra), and Rick. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren.
Guss loved all sports but most enjoyed golf, fly fishing for trout, and playing bridge. He always claimed that he never excelled at any of them, but did thoroughly enjoy the time spent at each sport with family and friends throughout the years.
Guss and Carole were members of Ascension Catholic Church of Fountain Hills. Guss was a member of the Chartered Life Underwriting Society of America, Trout Unlimited, a fly fishing organization, and the Bogey Boys golfing group of Fountain Hills.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Guss to the Extended Hands Food Bank of Fountain Hills or St. Vincent De Paul, Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills.