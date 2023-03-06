Audree D. Peters, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Valerie Manor, Torrington.
Peters was born in Morris on June 13, 1944, daughter of the late Arthur DeLisle and Beverly Wesllersdick, and had been an area resident most of her life. She was a retired writer and photographer, working in the newspaper industry, including The Fountain Hills Times. During the last couple years of her life, she was assisted by her sister, Adrienne, and her neighbor and friend, Ruth Torizzo.
Survivors include three children, Jeff Peters and his wife, Misty; Paula Peters, Joe Peters and his wife, Christine; two siblings, Adrienne Cavarly and Jay Stoddard; grandchildren Amelia Peters, Isaac Peters, Alexa Humrichouse, Zack Humrichouse, Tiajah Hudson, Viviana Perry, Mia Peters, Ella Peters, Tristan Peters; great-grandchildren, Amerah Wallace and Kamari Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Mito Foundation at curemito.org/ways-to-give.