Arlyn N. Blackwell passed away in Albuquerque, N.M., with his wife, Darlene, by his side on August 19, 2021. Arlyn was a resident of Fountain Hills from 2011 through 2019.
For his full obituary, please go to obituaries.neptunesociety.com.
The Celebration of Arlyn’s Life will be Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Fountains United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ with an outdoor reception to follow. The Fountains follows COVID precautions: masks and vaccinations for all those attending indoor celebrations. Layout of the chairs encourage social distancing.