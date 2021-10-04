Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.