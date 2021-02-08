Arlen Ordean Sondrol, 87, of Fountain Hills was welcomed into heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in Phoenix.
Arlen was born April 11, 1933. He was the first born of five children to Elmer and Beulah (Hanson) Sondrol, Grand Forks, N.D. Arlen attended grade school in Bentru Township and graduated high school from the NW Agricultural School of Crookston.
Arlen was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, LaVerne Marilyn Stromstad on Sept. 4, 1954 at Scandia Lutheran Church in rural Beltrami, Minn. They made their home in Grand Forks, N.D. where Arlen worked for American Crystal Sugar Company. Later he took a position with Eickhof Construction as their superintendent building bridges throughout the region. He was known for building the “smoothest riding bridges.”
In 1975 Arlen started his own construction company, Regency Inc., building dynamic homes. Arlen and LaVerne ran this company for eight years. In 1983 they decided on a new venture to strike out into warmer weather, allowing them to work 12 months out of the year in Arizona.
Arlen was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He went above and beyond being generous. He was always ready to help the next guy. Arlen will be dearly missed by his loving wife and family, but we have peace knowing that he is in the presence of the Lord.
Arlen is survived by his loving wife, LaVerne Sondrol; three daughters, Ruthie (Wayne) Zitzow, Moorhead, Minn., Charlene (Mark) Holy, East Grand Forks, Minn., Natalie (Mike) Wallace, Fountain Hills; seven grandchildren, Chad Zitzow, Tanya (Jonny) Pollock, Ryan (Pam) Holy, Grant (Katie Hallie) Holy, Austin (Bradi) Holy, Kyle Knodel and Lindsey Knodel; eight great-grandchildren; two surviving siblings, LeRoy (Judy) Sondrol and Bonnie (Rand) Rogness and many nieces, nephews and friends. Arlen is reunited in heaven with his parents, two brothers, Earl Sondrol and Elton Sondrol.
Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fountain Hills. A celebration of life is yet to be arranged due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Samaritan’s Purse or charity of the donor’s choice.