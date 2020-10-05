Antoinette Budnick, 86, wife of the late Howard Budnick, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020 surrounded by many who loved her. She and Howard were longtime residents of Fountain Hills. Born July 17, 1934 in Detroit, Mich., she was the youngest child of Alexander and Antoinette Knop. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Koch and Charlotte Foreman, and her brothers, Jackie, Richard and Billy Knop.
Mrs. Budnick was known as Toni by the many friends she made over the years at Catholic parishes in Warren and Imlay City, Michigan, and more recently Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills. She worked 25 years in the United States Post Office in Michigan and Arizona, retiring from the Fountain Hills Post Office in 1999.
Howard and Toni Budnick were married on July 17, 1954 on her 20th birthday. This Sacrament began their 61-year marriage and the blessing of 11 children. Toni is survived by sons, Paul and his wife, Deb, Tom and his wife, Nichole, John and his wife, Jen, Tim and his wife, Valerie, and James. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn and her husband, Mike Gray, Suzanne and her husband, Roger Rambo, Karen and her husband, Steve Shotwell, Dianne Manning and Annie Windhurst. In addition to her husband, Howard she was predeceased by her son August “Gus” and sons-in-law, Stephen and David. Many called her Grandma including Andrea, Stewart, Mathew, Brandon, Tommy Jr., Mary, Christopher, Emily, Kaylyn, Jacob, Jonathan, Katie, Hannah, Johnny, William, Alexis, Benn, Luke, Jack, Alex, Brooke, Paige and Chelsea. Great grandchildren include, Trinity, Julian, Logan, Lexi, Tommy III, Katie, Dominic, Joe, Alex, Lincoln, Alice, Riley, Siddalee, Leon and Maris.
Antoinette’s funeral mass was held at Christ the King Church in Mesa, AZ at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. Her burial was at Queen of Heaven Cemetery on Sept. 23.