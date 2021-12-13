Anthony Robert Blazejewski passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was born
June 13, 1942, the son of Stanley and Veronica Blazejewski in Detroit, Mich.
Anthony graduated from Sweetest Heart of Mary High School in Detroit, Michigan. He then enlisted in the US Naval Reserve. After the reserve he went to work at Chrysler Hamtramck, Mich. for two years and then moved on to work for the City of Detroit.
Anthony then obtained his associates degree in
climate control technology at Macomb County Community College with honors. After college he got his
heating and refrigeration license with the City of Detroit. He worked with the City of Detroit for 33
years.
While he was working the City of Detroit, he would spend his vacations in Arizona which he loved. After
retirement he eventually moved to Fountain Hills full time to enjoy the remainder of his life. While
living here he met his wife, Cheryl Blazejewski and married her on Oct. 8, 2011. He loved spending
his time with his pets and enjoying the Fountain Park and the gym.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Cheryl Blazejewski and his sisters, Sharon Engelhardt and Virginia (Dan) McGinnis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Blazejewski. Anthony comes from a large family and has many nieces and nephews which he enjoyed visiting over the years.
Anthony was a great friend to many over the years and will be dearly missed. We have loved him in life; let us not forget him after death.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, with a visitation two hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, Arizona 85268. Burial will be held at a later date. The family has asked for everyone attending to please wear a mask.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, and online condolences may be left for Anthony’s family at messingermortuary.com.