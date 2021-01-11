Tony Zichittella, 66, of Fountain Hills passed away unexpectedly on Jan 2, 2021. Tony and his family moved to Fountain Hills from Illinois in 1997. His love of the outdoors and the sun, often referring to himself as “solar powered” made Arizona an easy adjustment to call home.
Not a movie star, author, musician or celebrated personality, Tony was a quiet, respectful, honorable man always available with a smile and a helping hand. He touched the lives of many in the small ways that matter and make a difference. With his wife, Marilou, Tony raised his sons, Kyle and Thomas here in Fountain Hills.
Tony leaves behind his wife and sons, his mother, Theresa and sister, Mary-Ann to continue his legacy of kindness, compassion and integrity. A shining light in our home is out, but in our hearts burns bright and always will.
A memorial to celebrate the life of Tony Zichittella will be held at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.