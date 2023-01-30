Anthony DiNaso Jr.

Anthony “Tony” Robert DiNaso Jr., age 65, passed into the next chapter of life on Jan. 25, 2023. Tony was born July 1, 1957, in Chicago, Ill. and grew up in the Chicago Ridge and Oak Lawn area. He is the son of Anthony DiNaso Sr. and the late Joyce DiNaso.
Tony resided in Fountain Hills for the past 44 years. Tony was a third-generation carpenter and continued the extremely strong work ethic which he learned from his father. Tony’s greatest pride was his two children. He loved nothing more than a hard day’s work followed by a relaxing afternoon spent drinking a beer and cracking jokes. Tony had a passion for wolves, catching rattlesnakes and everything outdoors.
Tony is preceded in death by his loving mother, Joyce A. DiNaso. Those also left behind that will miss him dearly include his children, Anthony DiNaso III, and Nikole (Jorge) Coronado. Tony is also survived by his father, Anthony (Mary) DiNaso Sr.; siblings, Debra Petrick, Joseph DiNaso, Michael (Karen) DiNaso, Christine DiNaso and Nicholas DiNaso. Tony will never be forgotten by his honorary brother, Desi McGuire, his many nieces and nephews as well as his extended family in Illinois.
Tony will be inurned in a private ceremony at Paradise Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Scottsdale, Ariz. In lieu of flowers the family wishes any contributions be made in his name to Hospice of The Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, Fountain Hills, Ariz.