Anthony Daniel Finocchio

On Aug. 28, 2023, Tony passed away from complications of dementia. He was born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Chicago, Ill.
Tony was brought up in Chicago, Ill., and then Long Beach, Calif. As a teenager, he returned to Chicago, attending Proviso West High School in Hillside, Ill., where he lettered in football. Tony continued his schooling, receiving his master’s in criminal justice from Lewis University. In 1970 he joined the Chicago Police Department, where he proudly served for 32 years, retiring as a lieutenant.
Tony met his beautiful wife, Wynette, in 1971. They raised two daughters together, Michelle and Denise. Tony and Wynette retired to Fountain Hills in 2002. Tony found fellowship and purpose as an active 18-year member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Four Peaks (Fountain Hills, Ariz.) Rotary Club. He served alongside fellow Rotarians in many ways, including as assistant governor and as the club’s past president. Tony was appointed and served for many years on the Town of Fountain Hills Public Safety Commission. He also enjoyed being a private pilot, avid motorcyclist, golfer and hanging out with his close friends in his Fountain Hills, Desert Canyon Golf Course neighborhood, where he and his wife have called home for 20 years.
Tony is preceded in death by his father, Anthony R. Finocchio; his mother, Betty Finocchio and granddaughters, Megan and Shannon. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Wynette; two daughters, Michelle and Denise; three grandchildren, Richard, Sophia and Alyssa; his brother, Tom (Janie) and sister, Barbara; eight nieces and nephews and he was a great-uncle to many.
We’re all raising a bourbon in honor of this great man, Tony Finocchio!