Anne Moore, 69, passed away on Feb. 25, 2019. Anne was born on Dec. 21, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The eldest daughter of Vito and Amelia Scarola, she attended Midwood High School and began her working career on Wall Street.
After marrying, she moved to New Jersey and lived there for most of her adult life. After the death of her parents and a divorce she moved to Fountain Hills where she lived out the rest of her life close to her sister. She had no children of her own but she was a loving aunt to five nieces and nephews and 10 grandnieces and nephews.
Auntie was a sensitive soul, kind and caring, always ready to give a helping hand. While she had no children, she loved her cats with all her heart. Over the course of her life she had many and all conversations started and ended with her cats. She volunteered at the Fearless Kitty Rescue and often spoke of the good work they are doing.
Anne is survived by her sisters, Josephine Agresto and Patricia Sutherland, her ex-husband Barry Moore and her nieces and nephews. A funeral mass was held at The Church of the Ascension on Friday March 1 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens.