Anne Loukota Ternes Wentz

Anne Wentz passed away at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the age of 91. She was born in Winner, S.D., to Rose (Karnik) Loukota and Albert Loukota II on Feb. 22, 1931. She was the sixth of seven children. They lived on a farm outside of Ideal, S.D. Four years later, her father died of pneumonia; consequently, the family moved to Omaha, Neb., in 1938.
Anne attended St. Adalbert’s Grade School; and she graduated St. Joseph High School and Capital Beauty and Cosmetology school – both in 1949. She was named the May Queen in her hometown of Omaha.
She married Arthur A. Ternes in December of 1949. They moved to his home state of North Dakota, and they had six children in seven years. They moved many times to many small North Dakota towns during the following 25 years, including Strasburg, Medina, Napoleon, Burnstad, Wapheton, Kintyre, Kief, Cuba, Foxholm, Drake, Fingel, Kenmare, Alkabo, Drake (again), Benedict, Crosby, Riverdale Junction, Zeeland, Kintyre (again), and Napoleon (again)– staying the longest in Napoleon, N.D. Art and Anne divorced in 1968. Anne owned and operated “Anne’s Beauty Shoppe” in Napoleon, N.D., for many years. She is well remembered for her hair styling, laughs and generosity.
She married Curtis Wentz in August of 1972. They moved to Fountain Hills in 1974, where Anne continued to work as a beautician, then later managed a chain convenience store, before getting her real estate license. They enjoyed entertaining many “snowbirds” during their time there. In 2001-2002, they decided to split their time between Fountain Hills and Covina, Calif., in order to be nearer to a few of their children. They moved to Covina full-time in 2004.
Anne always had the most positive attitude imaginable. She never became bitter even though she experienced an extremely hard life for many years, and then suffered with many health issues late in life. She had two breast cancer surgeries, COPD, macular degeneration, osteoporosis, congestive heart failure, two broken hips, a broken sacrum, fractures in her back, a broken wrist, and most recently a broken sternum. The breast cancer metastasized to her liver and then more recently continued to spread into her bones, lungs and throughout her little body. In spite of the pain she was in, she maintained her positive attitude and enjoyed living. After spending over 20 hours in the emergency room after a recent fall, and after all her children had been to see her, she died peacefully at her home in Covina surrounded by loved ones.
She was 91 years young; her mind was sharp to the end and her humor was intact! Anne was the eternal optimist. She always saw the best in people. She saw beauty everywhere and she painted many of the beautiful landscapes that she saw. The glass was always full! She was loved by so many, and she loved fiercely. Everyone thought they were her favorite!
Anne is preceded in death by her grandparents; her father and mother; her siblings, Albert (III), George, Rose (Kudera), Lottie (Kudera), Edward, and Franklin; her first husband, Arthur A. Ternes; her husband, Curtis Wentz; her son, John A. Ternes; her grandson, Samuel T. Ternes, and her daughter-in-law, Lee Chan Ternes.
She is survived by five of her six children and their partners, Thomas Ternes and his wife, Ruth (Eden Valley, Minn.), Tim Ternes and Maria (St. George, Utah), Dr. Jerry Ternes and his wife, Linda (Fountain Valley, Calif.), Dr. Constance Wells and her husband, Ritch (La Cañada, Calif.) and Colleen Falletta and her husband, Chris (Covina, Calif.); and her daughter-in-law, Gloria Ternes (John’s wife) from Durango, Colo. Anne is also survived by her 22 grandchildren (seven step) and 21 great-grandchildren (five step); her sister-in-law, Diane Zainhofsky (Bismarck, N.D.); her sister-in-law, Charlene Wentz Cram (Tonto Verde, Ariz.); many nieces and nephews; cousins; and her dear friend and dancing partner, Jack Hofer (Redondo Beach).
The memorial Celebration of Life service for Anne Wentz was held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. PST at Foothill Vineyard Church, 100 E. Foothill Blvd., San Dimas, CA 91773. The viewing will take place on Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. PST, followed by the graveside service at 3 p.m. PST at the Oakdale Mortuary & Memorial Park, 1401 South Grand Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740.
You are welcome to contribute in Anne’s name to the Abused Adult Resource Center, where donations will be used to help people in abusive situations. abusedadultresourcecenter.com/ - P.O. Box 5003, Bismarck, ND 58502; Office: 701-222-8370; Fax: 701-323-9399; E-mail: aarc@aarcnd.com.