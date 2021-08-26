Ann Katherine “Penny” Latko, 76, of Fountain Hills passed away on Aug. 23, 2021. Penny was born in Oak Park, Ill. on Sept. 13, 1944.
Penny is survived by her devoted husband, Ron; her loving daughters, Jennifer (Richard “Brian”) Johnson and Brianna Latko; her adoring grandson, Lucas “Luke” Johnson; and her caring sister, Patricia “Trish” Bogacz, whose husband Frank is deceased. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, George and Katherine “Kay” Reithal and her sister, Georgia.
Penny, a travel agent and teacher, had a love of exploring places near and far and was committed to life-long learning. A friend to all she met, Penny’s good humor and love of life will be missed by those who were blessed to know her.
Visitation will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary in Fountain Hills from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux in Scottsdale, AZ, on Saturday, Aug. 28. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, IL, or your favorite charity.