Angelina Biondo, 93, of Fountain Hills died Sept. 30, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1925 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She is survived by one son. A graveside service was held at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Ariz.
