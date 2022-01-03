Andrew Everetts, 30, of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, with his mother by his side. Andrew was born on Aug. 11, 1991, in Freehold, N.J., to Walter and Maria Everetts. He was the eldest of two children.
Andrew attended Rhodes Junior High and Fountain Hills High School. He attended Mesa Community College in the field of automotive technology. He worked as a machinist at Automotive Machine of Scottsdale. His career passion was working on engines. He was most happy when he was riding his dirt bike up at his cabin in Heber, Ariz.
Andrew is survived by his parents; his brother, Dr. Nicholas Everetts (Berkeley, Calif.); his paternal grandparents, Walter and Elizabeth Everetts (Beaver, Pa.); his maternal grandmother, Alexandra Gaitanis (Ambridge, Pa.); his aunt Susan, uncle Eric, aunt Margaret, uncle Dave, and numerous cousins.
Andrew will be remembered for his winning smile and his sense of humor. After a near-fatal motorcycle crash in March 2016, Andrew awakened from a three-month coma and fought hard to walk again and gain some independence. He enjoyed drinking coffee any time he could get the chance. During his recovery, he attended Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and Desert Creek Fellowship, where he grew in his faith and met so many loving friends. He is now an angel of God and hopefully he is riding free in a healthy body in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Barrow Brain Injury and Concussion at giveto.supportbarrow.org.