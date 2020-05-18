Allan R. Gavle

Allan Ross Gavle was born on a farm in Emmons, Minn. on March 10, 1935 to Truman and Viola Gavle, and passed away on April 24, 2020, in Cedar Park, Texas following complications from stroke.
He graduated from Emmons High School in 1953 with top scholastic honors. While there he played basketball, baseball, and football. The Tribune reported, “Allan Gavle, 160-pound fullback, is one of the speediest backs now operating in Southern Minnesota high school circles.” Upon graduation Allan attended the University of Minnesota before being drafted into the United States Army in November 1955 where he served as a high speed radio operator. He received an honorable discharge in 1956 and later moved to Eden Prairie, Minn., where he started Scan Construction Company, Inc. with his best friend Okae Schott. They built foundations and erected steel water towers, oil refinery tanks, etc. In 1970 Allan ran for State Senate for District 29 encompassing Edina, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, and part of Minnetonka, and Hubert Humphrey helped him with his campaign.
Throughout his career he worked as estimator, project manager, and sales for many construction companies such as Brown Minneapolis Tank, Schuff Steel, Landmark Construction, and Southwest Tank and Steel. Allan loved his work, and said he never wanted to retire. He was well known in the industry as a man of honesty, integrity, and someone to be trusted.
Allan’s passion was flying. He learned to fly at age 18, and in 1977 he received his commercial operations license from the State of Minnesota where he was an aircraft dealer. He also owned planes from time to time that he used for business as well as pleasure.
There aren’t enough words to describe what a wonderful man he was. He loved everyone and always found the good in each individual. He was a gentle soul and strong in his faith and beliefs. In 1975 he was president of the Optimist Club in Minneapolis and he lived his life by their creed. Allan always made everyone he met feel important, and he had a sincere interest in who they were and what they were doing. He was always cheerful and greeted everyone with a smile, and, sometimes, a hug.
Allan was a faithful and loving husband and adored by his children. Allan is survived by his wife, Janice of Leander, Texas; daughters, Rita and Heidi Gavle of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Jill Wright [Jerry] of White Bear Lake, Minn.; stepson, Brent Baker [Amee] of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepdaughter, Carrie Thayer [Harris] of Round Rock, Texas; sisters, Pauline Callahan of Stone Lake, Wis., and Lola Brown [Forrest] of Minneapolis, Minn.; brother, Tim Gavle [Marie] of Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren, Haley, Rachel, Margo, Jordan, Alex, Ethan; step- grandchildren, Conrad, Jack, Oliver, Claire, Luke; great grandchildren, Makayla, Eli, and Thor. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ross Allan, and first wife, Marcia Gavle. Allan and Jan recently moved from Scottsdale, Ariz. where they lived for over 20 years. They were active members of Shepherd of the Hills Church in Fountain Hills. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held at a safer time when people can gather.
Allan was cremated by A-Plus Cremation in Georgetown, Texas.