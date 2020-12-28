Alice Williams Campbell, May 16, 1924 – Dec 16, 2020.
Alice was born in Oneida, N.Y., to parents Howell T. and Edith F. Williams. She spent her youth in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School in 1942. Shortly thereafter, she married William A. Campbell, her husband of 57 years.
William served in the Army and was stationed in Anniston, Ala., the Philippines and finally Washington, D.C. where their daughter, Michal, was born in 1943 at Walter Reed Hospital. After discharge from the Army, the couple moved to Canton, N.Y. where William was employed by St Lawrence University (Alice’s father’s Alma Mater).
In 1947, while in Canton, daughter Deborah was born. That same year, Bill and Alice relocated to Ithaca, N.Y. where William was Professor of Music at Cornell University, later serving as chairman of the department. Alice was a devoted wife and mother always placing her primary attention on the care and well-being of her family. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, camping and swimming in the various “holes” in Ithaca. Alice loved animals and was “Mom” to many household pets over the years.
She was employed as administrative assistant for Student Government at Cornell University, active in the First Presbyterian Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1966, Alice relocated to Corvallis, Ore. where her husband was chairman of the Music Department at Oregon State University.
Alice was a member of Good Samaritan Episcopal Church serving on the Altar Guild, belonged to the Assistance League of Corvallis, was a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, employed at the OSU bookstore and a regular workout partner at Timberhill Athletic Club where she had many friends.
More recently, she lived in Fountain Hills moving to Arizona in 2009 where she resided at Fountain View Village. While there, she was a volunteer at the Village Store and served as secretary of the Resident Council. She participated in activities and enjoyed many a Wednesday Happy Hour with friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, William A. Campbell (1999), sister-in-law, Jonelle Campbell Sowash (2005), granddaughter, Erin Parker Kliphardt (Andrew) (2013) and companion, committed partner, Robert F. Cain (2008). She is survived and beloved by daughters, Michal C. “Micky” Parker (Thomas), Fountain Hills, and Deborah A. Mushen, Kennewick, Wash.; sister, Georgianna J. Williams, Oneida, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jeffrey C. Parker (Jennifer), Scottsdale, Melanie Carattini (David), Encinitas, Calif., Timothy Mushen (Lindsay), Bothell, Wash., Gregory Mushen (Lauren), Seattle, Wash.; great grandchildren, Truman Parker, Everett Parker, Lila Parker, Scottsdale, Kennedy Kliphardt, Cooper Kliphardt, Seattle, Wash., Keaton Carattini, Kendall Carattini, Khloe Carattini and Kinley Carattini, Encinitas, Calif., Isabella Mushen, Bothell, Wash. and Emily Mushen, Seattle, Wash.
Services will be private at a future date. Thoughts and memories can be shared at the Messinger Mortuary Website, messingermortuary.com. Any memorial donations can be made in Alice’s name to the Arizona Humane Society, a local animal shelter of your choice or Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Corvallis, Ore.