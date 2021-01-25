With profound sadness, the family of Alice Helen Vargo, 88, announce she passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020 in hospice care after many long illnesses.
Born in Paterson, N.J., in October 1932 and married in September 1952, Alice was a loving, caring woman who gave to all unconditionally. She loved her home and enjoyed decorating, making it a place of comfort and warmth which reflected the love within her soul. Alice loved crafts, creating and designing jewelry.
Upon retiring from banking, she moved to Fountain Hills where she then worked in Old Town Scottsdale at a local merchant using her talents and having the opportunity to learn from local artisans.
She enjoyed meeting new people and sharing her life’s experiences.
Alice is survived by her husband of 68 years, Albert L. Vargo of Fountain Hills; two daughters, Candace Onderlinde of San Tan Valley, Jody Allen, husband Brad; two grandchildren, Courtney Dunn, Ashley Thompson, husband Jake all of Phoenix; three great- grandchildren and a sister, Edna Bush, husband Elmer, of Fountain Hills.
She is now home, where she’s at peace and out of pain, dancing with the angels of which she so enjoyed collecting.
Cremated on Dec. 15, 2020 with celebration of life to be announced in February.